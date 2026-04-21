Durante il NAB Show 2026, SmallRig ha presentato tre prodotti principali: un ecosistema creativo completo per il DJI Osmo Pocket 4, una luce LED RF 20C e il monopiede TRIBEX. La fiera si svolge a Las Vegas e vede la presentazione di queste novità nel settore delle attrezzature video e fotografiche. L'evento si concentra su tecnologie e strumenti rivolti a professionisti e appassionati del settore.

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — At NAB Show 2026, SmallRig is putting the spotlight on three standout products: the Ultimate Creative Ecosystem for DJI Osmo Pocket 4, RF 20C LED Light, and the TRIBEX Monopod. From magnetic cages and extended power grips to precision filter kits and wearable mounts, the new ecosystem directly addresses the evolving demands of today’s content creators. The lineup is engineered to extend battery life, ensure stable handling, integrate superior audio, and provide versatile mounting solutions. Whether capturing everyday moments, filming immersive travel vlogs, or deploying the Pocket 4 as a reliable B-camera on professional productions, SmallRig’s accessories empower creators to balance ambitious vision with maximum portability.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SmallRig Spotlights Comprehensive Creative Ecosystem for DJI Osmo Pocket 4, RF 20C Light, and TRIBEX Monopod at NAB 2026

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