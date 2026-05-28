MIAMI, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Crystal Lagoons, the multinational water innovation company behind the world’s top amenity, announced the launch of a new 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ model, the smallest lagoon size the company has ever offered. For the first time, the Crystal Lagoons proprietary concept and technology is available at a footprint that directly competes with commercial pools, giving real estate and hospitality developers a disruptive, sustainable alternative to traditional pools — one that transforms any project into a beach-life destination. Unlike commercial pools, which still rely on painted concrete, large filtration systems, and oversized machine rooms, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ use a proprietary building and operating technology. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model, Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool Era

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Inside the Forbidden Deep: Diving With Hammerheads Among Ghost Wrecks | Extra Long Documentary

Notizie e thread social correlati

Il Crystal Palace era troppo per la FiorentinaLa partita tra Fiorentina e Crystal Palace si è conclusa con un risultato netto, in cui i londinesi hanno segnato tre gol.

Mateta abbraccia una giornalista dopo Crystal Palace-Fiorentina, ma lei chiarisce: “Era a suo agio”Dopo la partita tra Crystal Palace e Fiorentina, l'attaccante si è avvicinato a una giornalista, abbracciandola e mettendo una mano sulla sua spalla.

Argomenti più discussi: Tajani a Cipro per riunione ministri Esteri Ue; Conference League, oggi finale Crystal Palace-Rayo Vallecano – Diretta; Roland Garros, Djokovic ‘contro’ il pubblico: Non hanno rispetto; Kennedy ancora a caccia di serpenti, stavolta non viene morso.

Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model, Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool EraThe world leader in crystalline lagoon technology introduces its smallest size ever — a patented, sustainable amenity that delivers a true beach-life experience at a fraction of the cost of a ... adnkronos.com