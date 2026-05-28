Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool Era
Crystal Lagoons ha presentato un nuovo modello di laguna di 500 metri quadrati, chiamato Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™. Questa soluzione rappresenta una novità nel settore delle piscine commerciali, offrendo una alternativa più compatta rispetto alle piscine tradizionali. La società si definisce leader mondiale nella tecnologia di lagune cristalline. La nuova proposta mira a sostituire le piscine da nuoto commerciali con un’opzione più piccola e sostenibile. La presentazione è stata accompagnata da un comunicato stampa promozionale.
MIAMI, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Crystal Lagoons, the multinational water innovation company behind the world’s top amenity, announced the launch of a new 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ model, the smallest lagoon size the company has ever offered. For the first time, the Crystal Lagoons proprietary concept and technology is available at a footprint that directly competes with commercial pools, giving real estate and hospitality developers a disruptive, sustainable alternative to traditional pools — one that transforms any project into a beach-life destination. Unlike commercial pools, which still rely on painted concrete, large filtration systems, and oversized machine rooms, Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ use a proprietary building and operating technology. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Crystal Lagoons Launches New 500 m² Small Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons™ Model, Marking the End of the Commercial Swimming Pool EraThe world leader in crystalline lagoon technology introduces its smallest size ever — a patented, sustainable amenity that delivers a true beach-life experience at a fraction of the cost of a ... adnkronos.com