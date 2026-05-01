redwood software to showcase agentic orchestration platform at sap sapphire

Redwood Software presenterà la sua piattaforma Agentic Orchestration durante l’evento SAP Sapphire. La società ha annunciato che l’applicazione RunMyJobs permette ai clienti SAP di migliorare l’efficienza di processi critici sfruttando l’intelligenza artificiale e il cloud. L’evento si terrà a Vienna, negli Stati Uniti, e si concentrerà sulle soluzioni che facilitano l’automazione e l’ottimizzazione delle attività aziendali.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE RunMyJobs by Redwood enables SAP customers to transform AI and cloud investments into real-world productivity gains across mission-critical processes VIENNA, Va., May 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Redwood Software™, the leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, today announced it will showcase its agentic orchestration capabilities at SAP Sapphire 2026. The company will demonstrate how SAP customers can maximize the return on their AI and cloud investments with the security, observability and governance that enterprises require. RunMyJobs by Redwood serves as the execution layer across hybrid cloud environments, enabling enterprises to move beyond prompts to autonomous operations.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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