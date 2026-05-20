alibaba announces comprehensive full stack ai upgrade for the agentic era

Il 20 maggio 2025, un'azienda cinese ha annunciato un aggiornamento completo del proprio sistema di intelligenza artificiale, progettato per supportare l'era degli agenti autonomi. La novità riguarda un miglioramento di tutte le componenti del software, con l'obiettivo di rendere più avanzata la capacità di interazione automatizzata. La società ha dichiarato che questa mossa mira a rafforzare le funzionalità delle piattaforme di intelligenza artificiale, senza fornire dettagli sui singoli aspetti tecnici o sui possibili utilizzi futuri.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 May 2025 – Alibaba today announced a comprehensive upgrade of its full AI stack—spanning cloud infrastructure and model services, AI chips and foundation models —to empower customers in building, deploying, and scaling AI agents with greater efficiency, reliability, and performance. Unveiled at the Alibaba Cloud Summit, Qwen3.7-Max is Alibaba’s latest large language model, engineered for advanced agentic coding, complex reasoning, and long-horizon task execution. Qwen3.7-Max will be available soon for developers and enterprises worldwide. To address surging compute and AI workload demands in the agentic era, Alibaba Cloud has also upgraded its infrastructure and model services. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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