Mews Unveils the Operating System for Hospitality

Da corrieretoscano.it 27 mag 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Mews ha presentato un nuovo sistema operativo dedicato all’industria dell’ospitalità. La piattaforma integra cinque funzionalità principali: gestione dei ricavi, distribuzione, gestione degli ospiti, operazioni e reportistica. La presentazione è avvenuta durante un evento dedicato, con l’obiettivo di ottimizzare i processi e migliorare l’efficienza delle strutture ricettive. La soluzione si rivolge a hotel e strutture ricettive di varia tipologia.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Five launches – revenue management, distribution, guest messaging, automations and the financial layer – converge into one AI-native operating system, all built for the hotel, not for the acronyms  AMSTERDAM, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — The average hotel runs on eight to ten different software vendors: a property management system (PMS) for reservations, a revenue management system (RMS) for pricing, a channel manager for distribution, a separate inbox for messaging, a separate kiosk for check-in, a separate point of sale (POS) for F&B, a separate receivables tool to chase what hasn’t been paid. Each of these tools solved one problem. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

mews unveils the operating system for hospitality
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