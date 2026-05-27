mews unveils the operating system for hospitality

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Five launches – revenue management, distribution, guest messaging, automations and the financial layer – converge into one AI-native operating system, all built for the hotel, not for the acronyms AMSTERDAM, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — The average hotel runs on eight to ten different software vendors: a property management system (PMS) for reservations, a revenue management system (RMS) for pricing, a channel manager for distribution, a separate inbox for messaging, a separate kiosk for check-in, a separate point of sale (POS) for F&B, a separate receivables tool to chase what hasn’t been paid. Each of these tools solved one problem. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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