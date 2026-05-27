COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE With Mews Channel Manager powered by SiteMinder, hospitality tech leaders have come together to redefine how hotels approach distribution AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Mews, the hospitality operating system, and SiteMinder, the leading hotel commerce platform, have partnered to create the hotel industry’s first fully-integrated best-in-class distribution solution. Introduced today at Mews Unfold in Amsterdam, the solution will see SiteMinder’s distribution capability natively embedded within the Mews Operating System, marking the first time that hotels of any size can access the industry’s largest distribution network without leaving the platform their property runs on. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Mews and SiteMinder Pioneer Native Best-In-Class Distribution Inside the Hotel Operating System

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie e thread social correlati

In an industry-first collaboration, Mews and Uber bring ride booking inside the hotel operating systemLe strutture alberghiere potranno ora prenotare, monitorare e fatturare corse Uber direttamente dal sistema gestionale Mews.

Strider Launches Agentic Operating System to Power Next Generation of Strategic IntelligenceUn'azienda tecnologica ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo sistema operativo chiamato Agentic, progettato per integrare la distribuzione di...