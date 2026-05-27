Mews and SiteMinder Pioneer Native Best-In-Class Distribution Inside the Hotel Operating System
Mews ha annunciato il lancio del suo nuovo Channel Manager integrato nel sistema operativo dell'hotel, sviluppato in collaborazione con SiteMinder. La funzione permette di gestire le distribuzioni delle camere attraverso varie piattaforme di prenotazione, centralizzando le operazioni. Questa soluzione consente agli hotel di ottimizzare le vendite online e migliorare l'efficienza gestionale. Il nuovo strumento si inserisce tra le funzionalità native del sistema Mews, offrendo un'integrazione diretta e senza necessità di software esterni.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE With Mews Channel Manager powered by SiteMinder, hospitality tech leaders have come together to redefine how hotels approach distribution AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Mews, the hospitality operating system, and SiteMinder, the leading hotel commerce platform, have partnered to create the hotel industry’s first fully-integrated best-in-class distribution solution. Introduced today at Mews Unfold in Amsterdam, the solution will see SiteMinder’s distribution capability natively embedded within the Mews Operating System, marking the first time that hotels of any size can access the industry’s largest distribution network without leaving the platform their property runs on. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Notizie e thread social correlati
In an industry-first collaboration, Mews and Uber bring ride booking inside the hotel operating systemLe strutture alberghiere potranno ora prenotare, monitorare e fatturare corse Uber direttamente dal sistema gestionale Mews.
Strider Launches Agentic Operating System to Power Next Generation of Strategic IntelligenceUn'azienda tecnologica ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo sistema operativo chiamato Agentic, progettato per integrare la distribuzione di...