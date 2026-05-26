In an industry-first collaboration Mews and Uber bring ride booking inside the hotel operating system
Le strutture alberghiere potranno ora prenotare, monitorare e fatturare corse Uber direttamente dal sistema gestionale Mews. Questa integrazione consente di automatizzare le procedure manuali alla reception e di creare una nuova fonte di entrate accessorie. È la prima collaborazione di questo tipo nel settore, unendo il servizio di prenotazione di Uber con il software di gestione alberghiera. La funzione mira a semplificare le operazioni e migliorare l’esperienza degli ospiti.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Hotels will be able to request, track and bill Uber rides directly from Mews, turning a manual front desk task into a connected workflow and a new source of ancillary revenue. AMSTERDAM and SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 PRNewswire — Mews, the hospitality operating system, has announced a strategic partnership with Uber to embed ride booking, real-time tracking and integrated billing directly into the Mews platform. Uber announced GO-GET 2026 last month, organizing the app around three actions: go, get and travel. Alongside a series of partnerships on the rider side, the Mews integration extends the same direction into the hotel’s property management system (PMS), giving hoteliers a way to offer Uber rides as part of the guest stay rather than a transaction that happens outside their walls. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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