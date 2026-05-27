JuliaHub ha annunciato la disponibilità generale di Dyad 3.0, un nuovo software per l’ingegneria. La piattaforma utilizza intelligenza artificiale agentica per creare modelli validati e codice pronto per il deployment a partire da requisiti, progetti precedenti, dati di test e comandi in linguaggio naturale. La release mira a supportare i team di ingegneria con una simulazione basata su AI.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New release gives engineering teams an AI-native simulation partner that turns requirements, prior designs, test data, and natural-language prompts into validated models and deployment-ready code. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — JuliaHub today announced Dyad 3.0, a major release of its AI-native systems simulation platform for the design, refinement, and validation of complex physical systems. Dyad 3.0 introduces autonomous simulation agents that work alongside engineers to interpret specifications, mine prior designs and test data, generate candidate models, run physics-based simulations, enforce physical and safety constraints, and produce validated models and control code. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - JuliaHub Announces Dyad 3.0 General Availability, Bringing Agentic AI to Physics-Based Engineering

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