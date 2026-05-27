COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Aitech Integrates NVIDIA IGX Thor Platform, Accelerating Rugged AI Edge Computing Solutions and Innovation for Space CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Aitech, a global leader in rugged, embedded AI-ready computing solutions, today announced it will integrate the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform into its S-A2300 COTS AI Supercomputer and future designs, expanding AI computing capabilities and ushering in a new era of accelerated computing for space and missions requiring edge AI. By integrating IGX Thor, Aitech is positioned to provide deployable, mission-ready space computing systems for the harshest operational environments. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Aitech Supercharges its Space-Proven Rugged AI Systems with NVIDIA IGX Thor

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