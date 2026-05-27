Aitech Supercharges its Space-Proven Rugged AI Systems with NVIDIA IGX Thor
Aitech ha annunciato l'integrazione della piattaforma NVIDIA IGX Thor nei suoi sistemi AI rugged, già collaudati nello spazio. La società ha dichiarato che questa mossa accelera le soluzioni di edge computing robuste e innovative per applicazioni spaziali. La presentazione è avvenuta attraverso un comunicato stampa, senza ulteriori dettagli su tempi o specifiche tecniche.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Aitech Integrates NVIDIA IGX Thor Platform, Accelerating Rugged AI Edge Computing Solutions and Innovation for Space CHATSWORTH, Calif., May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Aitech, a global leader in rugged, embedded AI-ready computing solutions, today announced it will integrate the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform into its S-A2300 COTS AI Supercomputer and future designs, expanding AI computing capabilities and ushering in a new era of accelerated computing for space and missions requiring edge AI. By integrating IGX Thor, Aitech is positioned to provide deployable, mission-ready space computing systems for the harshest operational environments. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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