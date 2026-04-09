Il nuovo computer missione U-C860X, sviluppato da un’azienda specializzata in soluzioni di calcolo per ambienti critici, utilizza i processori Intel Core Ultra di 14ª generazione. È progettato per offrire prestazioni elevate in applicazioni di edge computing e supporta l’accelerazione di intelligenza artificiale e machine learning. Il dispositivo è compatibile con gli standard SOSA, garantendo interoperabilità e conformità in settori come difesa e aerospazio. La presentazione ufficiale è avvenuta a inizio aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CHATSWORTH, Calif., April 9, 2026 PRNewswire — Aitech, a global leader in AI-powered rugged embedded computing systems for defense and space applications, today announced the availability of two new single board computers (SBCs) for military and aerospace systems. The new U-C8600 and U-C8601 are the first Intel architecture rugged SBCs which integrate a hybrid multi-core X86 CPU with high-performance GPU and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to empower real-time AI for missions where every millisecond matters. Building on the success of their predecessor, the U-C850X, the U-C8600 and U-C8601 are the only available solutions based on Intel® 14th generation Core™ Ultra technology, delivering ~2. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - New Aitech SOSA-Aligned U-C860X Mission Computers Deliver High-Performance Edge Processing and Accelerated AI/ML with Intel 14th Gen Core Ultra Processors

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