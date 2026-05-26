Durante la puntata di Monday Night RAW del 25 maggio allo Schottenstein Center di Columbus, Ohio, si sono susseguite le promesse di un Tribal Combat a Clash in Italy, con Roman Reigns che ha stabilito le sue regole per il match. Il segmento conclusivo dello show ha rafforzato l’attesa, senza rivelare dettagli specifici sui termini dell’incontro. La storyline si sviluppa in vista dell’evento, mantenendo alta l’attenzione tra i fan.

La puntata di Monday Night RAW del 25 maggio, andata in scena allo Schottenstein Center di Columbus, Ohio, ha continuato a costruire l’attesa per WWE Clash in Italy, e il segmento finale dello show non ha deluso le aspettative. A Clash in Italy, Jacob Fatu sfiderà Roman Reigns per il World Heavyweight Championship in un Tribal Combat Match. Durante RAW, Roman ha aggiunto una pesante conseguenza alla stipulazione: se Jacob perderà, dovrà servirlo. Roman Reigns alza la posta contro Jacob Fatu: “Ti addomesticherò”. Nel segmento conclusivo della serata, Jacob Fatu è stato il primo a raggiungere il ring per firmare il contratto. Dopo la firma, ha iniziato a lanciare fuori dal quadrato sedie e tavolo, mentre gli Officials WWE e addetti alla sicurezza cercavano di contenerlo. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Tribal Combat a Clash in Italy, Roman Reigns detta le sue regole

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Roman Reigns Vs Jacob Fatu Tribal Combat Clash In Italy Is Set!

Notizie e thread social correlati

WWE: Jacob Fatu sfida Roman Reigns ad un Tribal Combat che si terrà a Clash in Italy!La WWE ha annunciato che Jacob Fatu sfiderà Roman Reigns in un Tribal Combat durante l'evento Clash in Italy.

Roman Reigns a Torino per WWE Clash in Italy? Il caso della grafica scomparsaTorino si prepara ad accogliere un evento di wrestling previsto per il prossimo fine settimana.

Temi più discussi: WWE Clash in Italy prende sempre più forma; Torino sarà teatro della rivincita tra Roman Reigns e Jacob Fatu, Tribal Combat annunciato per Clash in Italy; WWE: Jacob Fatu sfida Roman Reigns ad un Tribal Combat che si terrà a Clash in Italy!; WWE Raw 18-05-26: Roman Reigns e Jacob Fatu accettano il Tribal Combat, Brock Lesnar sciocca Oba Femi - Highlights.

Sarà Tribal Combat a Clash in Italy! x.com

Combattimento tribale al clash in Italia. Andiamo cavolo reddit

WWE: Tribal Combat a Clash in Italy, Roman Reigns detta le sue regoleLa puntata di Monday Night RAW del 25 maggio, andata in scena allo Schottenstein Center di Columbus, Ohio, ha continuato a costruire l’attesa per WWE Clash in Italy, e il segmento finale dello show no ... zonawrestling.net

What is Tribal Combat WWE Match? Everything we know about Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu's matchThe May 18 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW kicked off with chaos as Roman Reigns and The Usos destroyed Jacob Fatu after he tried to hurt them with his Tongan Death Grip again. sportskeeda.com