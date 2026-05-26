COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ROME, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 May 2026 – The Rainforest Children’s Choir and Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea from Wuzhishan, Hainan, China, took centre stage at the International Tea Day event held at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome on May 21, becoming the occasion’s most sought-after presence. The children performed an original song “Lishan Tea Song” and a rendition of the beloved Italian classic “O Sole Mio,” drawing a captivated crowd. Among the audience were Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, and Zhang Lubiao, China’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Rainforest Tea Culture from Wuzhishan, China, Debuts in Rome

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Rainforest Tea Culture from Wuzhishan, China, Debuts in RomeROME, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2026 - The Rainforest Children's Choir and Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea from Wuzhishan, Hainan, China, took centre stage at the International Tea Day event ... adnkronos.com

Wuzhishan rainforest tea makes international debut at FAO headquarters in RomeThe Rainforest Children's Choir and Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea from Wuzhishan, Hainan took centre stage at the International Tea Day event at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in ... vir.com.vn