Un'azienda cinese ha portato a termine con successo la prima prova di consegna di tè di primavera utilizzando un veicolo aereo elettrico di classe due tonnellate nella provincia di Guizhou. La missione ha coinvolto il trasporto di tè in una regione montuosa e si è conclusa con l'atterraggio del veicolo, che ha trasportato una quantità significativa di merce. L'operazione rappresenta un passo avanti nell’utilizzo di droni di grandi dimensioni per il trasporto di merci.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE KUNSHAN, China, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — AUTOFLIGHT has successfully completed China’s first 2-ton-class eVTOL dedicated spring tea transport trial in Guizhou, a mountainous province in western China. The trial deployed AutoFlight’s CarryAll (V2000CG) – a fully autonomous, unmanned eVTOL aircraft – to transport fresh spring tea between Anshun and Guiyang, two Guizhou cities approximately 120km apart. The unmanned flight crossed rugged mountain terrain in just 37 minutes, a significant improvement over road transportation in the region. Following the eVTOL air transfer, the fresh tea was transported via high-speed rail for long?haul delivery from Guiyang to Shanghai, covering a distance of nearly 2,000 kilometers.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AutoFlight Completes First 2-Ton-Class eVTOL Tea Delivery in China

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