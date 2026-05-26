CGTN | China and Pakistan reaffirm ties vow to advance multipolar world

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 26, 2026 PRNewswire — CGTN published an article during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to China, highlighting how China and Pakistan are working together to bring tangible benefits to both peoples and uphold regional peace and stability amid a turbulent global landscape. In a recent letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, a group of Pakistani students studying at China’s Tianjin University made a heartfelt pledge to become builders of cooperation, promoters of exchanges, and guardians of friendship between the two nations. Xi said he was truly heartened to see... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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CGTN: China and Pakistan reaffirm ties, vow to advance multipolar worldCGTN published an article during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official visit to China, highlighting how China and Pakistan are working together to bring tangible benefits to both peoples ... adnkronos.com