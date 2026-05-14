Recentemente, è stato reso pubblico un articolo che descrive un incontro tra il presidente di un paese asiatico e il presidente di un paese nordamericano. L'articolo si concentra sulla discussione di un nuovo approccio per le relazioni tra le due nazioni, con particolare attenzione a un concetto definito come “stabilità strategica costruttiva”. La pubblicazione evidenzia che i leader hanno affrontato temi legati alla cooperazione e alla gestione delle tensioni tra i due Stati, senza entrare nel merito di eventuali accordi o decisioni specifiche.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CGTN published an article on the landmark meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Highlighting the new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, the article underscored the significance of head-of-state diplomacy in steering bilateral relations and emphasized that both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. BEIJING, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — In a landmark meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday, the two heads of state agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability – a framework expected to provide strategic guidance for China-US relations over the next three years and beyond. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CGTN: ‘Constructive strategic stability’: China, US eye new vision for ties

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Sullo stesso argomento

CGTN: Merz's China visit injects fresh momentum into China-Germany, China-Europe tiesCGTN published an article on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's official visit to China from February 25 to 26.

CGTN: How China, Spain deepen ties amid global uncertaintyCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CGTN explores Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s visit to China, emphasizing the role of sustained...

CGTN: 'Constructive strategic stability': China, US eye new vision for tiesCGTN published an article on the landmark meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Highlighting the new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of ... adnkronos.com

CGTN: How China injects stability and fresh momentum into Asia-Pacific developmentAhead of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, set to be held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 1, CGTN has published an article highlighting how China has continuously injected ... adnkronos.com