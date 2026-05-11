PowerX ha firmato un memorandum d'intesa con l'ente energetico nazionale di un paese balcanico per collaborare nello sviluppo di sistemi di accumulo di energia a batteria. L’accordo prevede lo scambio di competenze e risorse tra le due parti al fine di promuovere progetti congiunti nel settore delle energie rinnovabili e delle soluzioni di stoccaggio energetico. La collaborazione mira a rafforzare le infrastrutture energetiche e sostenere la transizione verso fonti di energia più pulite.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TOKYO, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — PowerX, Inc.(Head Office: Tamano City, Okayama Prefecture; Director, President and CEO: Masahiro Ito; Securities Code: 485A) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 7th with Elektroprivreda Crne Gore AD Nikši? (EPCG), Montenegro’s national electricity utility, regarding the Strategic Cooperation on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The MOU sets an indicative target of approximately 500 MWh of BESS capacity over an initial three-year period to support the large-scale integration of renewable energy and strengthen grid stability in Montenegro. Montenegro adopted its National Energy and Climate Plan in December 2025, setting 2030 targets that include a minimum 50% share of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PowerX Signs MOU with Montenegro’s National Utility EPCG for Strategic Cooperation on Battery Energy Storage

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