COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing island getaway and meaningful time together. A perfect setting for relaxation and recreation along Bai Dai Beach. Set along the pristine shores of Bai Dai Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc offers a spacious, comfortable tropical retreat, where families can enjoy quality time together across a range of stylish rooms, suites, and villas, each opening to calming views of the ocean, lush gardens, or the lagoon-style pool creating the perfect backdrop for shared memories. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026

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Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing island getaway and meaningful time ... adnkronos.com

Radisson Blu Resort, Phu Quoc: Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a ... finanznachrichten.de