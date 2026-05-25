Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026
Il Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc ha annunciato l’introduzione dell’offerta Blu Escape per l’estate 2026. La promozione è rivolta alle famiglie e propone soggiorni sull’isola, con la possibilità di trascorrere tempo insieme in un ambiente rilassante. La proposta è valida per la prossima stagione estiva e si rivolge a chi desidera una vacanza in famiglia in un contesto balneare. La comunicazione è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato stampa.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing island getaway and meaningful time together. A perfect setting for relaxation and recreation along Bai Dai Beach. Set along the pristine shores of Bai Dai Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc offers a spacious, comfortable tropical retreat, where families can enjoy quality time together across a range of stylish rooms, suites, and villas, each opening to calming views of the ocean, lush gardens, or the lagoon-style pool creating the perfect backdrop for shared memories. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc | Vietnam Travel Guide
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Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing island getaway and meaningful time ... adnkronos.com
Radisson Blu Resort, Phu Quoc: Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a ... finanznachrichten.de