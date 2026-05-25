LIVE Berrettini-Fucsovics 6-7 7-5 6-1 2-0 Roland Garros 2026 in DIRETTA | romano in totale controllo magiaro sparito dal campo

Al momento, il giocatore italiano conduce con due set e un break nel quarto contro l’avversario ungherese, che ha perso contatto nel corso del match. Dopo aver perso il primo set al tie-break, ha vinto il secondo con un margine di due game, quindi si è portato avanti nel terzo con un risultato di 6-1. Nel quarto set, il punteggio è di 2-0 in favore del romano, con il magiaro che non ha più reagito. La partita si svolge al Roland Garros 2026.

CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DI PAOLINI-YASTREMSKA DEL ROLAND GARROS LA DIRETTA LIVE DI COBOLLI-PELLEGRINO DEL ROLAND GARROS (4° MATCH DALLE 11.00) 0-40 Passeggia verso la rete Fucsovics. 0-30 Perde anche questo. Pazzesco. In totale controllo dopo il servizio. 0-15 In rete il rovescio. 2-0 In un amen Berrettini! 40-0 Prima a segno. Non c’è nulla da commentare. Magiaro negli spogliatoi. 30-0 Anche se, va detto, il magiaro ha fatto tutto da solo. Dodicesimo game del 2° set perso a zero, da solo, da lì spenta completamente la luce e uno score che sarà pesante. Non gioca più praticamente. 15-0 Ace. Incredibile come sia uscito alla distanza il romano. 🔗 Leggi su Oasport.it

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