Huawei ha organizzato il terzo Global C&I Visionaries Summit a Dongguan, in Cina, dal 25 al 28 maggio 2026. L’evento di quattro giorni ha incluso sessioni chiamate Dawn e Horizon. Sono intervenuti rappresentanti di diverse industrie per discutere di soluzioni energetiche più sostenibili. La manifestazione si è concentrata su progetti e innovazioni per un futuro più verde.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE DONGGUAN, China, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — Huawei Digital Power hosted the 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, a four-day event featuring Dawn and Horizon sessions. Over 800 participants from 50 countries explored cultural value, strategy & new product launch, cutting-edge commercial and industrial (C&I) solutions, and success stories, shaping future trends in digitalization and low-carbon development. Zhou Jianjun, Vice President of Huawei and President of Global Marketing, Sales and Services, Huawei Digital Power, stated that residential and C&I sectors are leading the clean energy transition. Huawei strengthens capabilities and empowers partners, delivering cost-effective PV and energy storage system (ESS) solutions. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Huawei Hosts 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, Shaping a Greener Future Across Diverse Industries

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Huawei Hosts 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, Shaping a Greener Future Across Diverse IndustriesHuawei Digital Power hosted the 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, a four-day event featuring Dawn and Horizon sessions. Over 800 participants from 50 countries explored cultural value, strategy & new ... adnkronos.com

Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Hosts 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, Shaping a Greener Future Across Diverse IndustriesDONGGUAN, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Digital Power hosted the 3rd Global C&I Visionaries Summit, a four-day event featuring Dawn and Horizon sessions. Over 800 participants from 50 ... finanznachrichten.de