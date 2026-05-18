Il 15 maggio 2026 si è svolto a Dongguan il Summit globale dell’industria AIDC, dove è stata presentata la nuova strategia di Huawei nel settore. Durante l’evento, l’azienda ha annunciato il lancio di prodotti e soluzioni incentrate su un approccio grid-interactive per il settore AIDC. La conferenza ha visto la partecipazione di rappresentanti internazionali e si è concentrata sull’integrazione di tecnologie intelligenti per il futuro dell’industria. La manifestazione ha avuto come tema principale “Power the AI Era Forward”.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE DONGGUAN, China, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — On May 15, 2026, the 2026 Global AIDC Industry Summit & Huawei AIDC Strategy and Product Launch was held in Dongguan with the theme “Power the AI Era Forward.” The summit brought together nearly 1,000 global leaders, technical experts, and core ecosystem partners from the energy, intelligent computing and carrier sectors. They shared insights on the next-generation AI data center (AIDC) architecture evolution and cutting-edge technological innovations, and witnessed the launch of Huawei’s grid-interactive AIDC strategy. Hou Jinlong, Director of the Board of Huawei and President of Huawei Digital Power, delivered an insightful keynote speech at the event. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Huawei Unveils its Grid-Interactive AIDC Strategy, Shaping the Future of the Industry

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

We Finally Got New Portals In Geometry Dash!

Sullo stesso argomento

VAPORESSO Unveils XROS 6: Redefining MTL Efficiency with Industry-First 60-Second Smart Prime TechnologyCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — VAPORESSO, a global leader in vaping technology, officially...

Huawei SPN Helps Yunnan Power Grid Build a Next-Gen High-Speed Bearer NetworkCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE KUNMING, China, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As a key energy hub in Southwest China, Yunnan Power Grid Co.

Huawei Unveils its Grid-Interactive AIDC Strategy, Shaping the Future of the IndustryOn May 15, 2026, the 2026 Global AIDC Industry Summit & Huawei AIDC Strategy and Product Launch was held in Dongguan with the theme 'Power the AI Era Forward.' The summit brought together nearly 1,000 ... adnkronos.com

Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Unveils its Grid-Interactive AIDC Strategy, Shaping the Future of the IndustryOn May 15, 2026, the 2026 Global AIDC Industry Summit & Huawei AIDC Strategy and Product Launch was held in Dongguan with the theme Power the AI ... finanznachrichten.de