Durante AEW Double or Nothing, il match Stadium Stampede si è svolto in un'area aperta, con combattimenti tra i wrestler che si sono estesi su più punti dell'arena. Il combattimento è durato circa 30 minuti, coinvolgendo più partecipanti e utilizzando elementi dell'ambiente circostante. Sono stati sferrati colpi e colpi improvvisati, senza regole, e sono stati utilizzati oggetti trovati sul posto. L'evento si è concluso con una sconfitta per una delle due squadre coinvolte.

A AEW Double or Nothing è andato in scena uno dei match più folli e spettacolari della serata: un caotico Stadium Stampede Match che ha trasformato l’arena in un vero campo di battaglia. Chris Jericho, The Hurt Syndicate, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry e The Young Bucks hanno affrontato il team composto da Ricochet, Bishop Kaun e Toa Liona, Mark Davis e Andrade El Idolo, Clark Connors e David Finlay. JERICHO YOUNG BUCKS THE HURT SYNDICATE KENNY OMEGA JACK PERRY It's time for the DEVIL'S DANCE! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.comGpDv1B5lWg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026 La notte in cui lo stadio è diventato un campo di guerra. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Stadium Stampede Match, Double or Nothing si trasforma in un campo di battaglia senza regole

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STADIUM STAMPEDE | AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING WATCHALONG

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Poster ufficiale per il match Stadium Stampede a Double or Nothing questo domenica reddit

Wild Stadium Stampede Match At AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 – Multiple CameosThe Stadium Stampede match delivered absolute chaos at AEW Double or Nothing 2026. The second-to-last match on the card saw the team of Chris Jericho, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, ... ewrestlingnews.com

Team Jericho wins Stadium Stampede at AEW Double or Nothing, list of notable spots & restrictionsIn a wild Stadium Stampede match, Team Jericho took home the win at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing. Here’s what made it so crazy. f4wonline.com