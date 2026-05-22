Secondo un’indagine recente, quasi il 80% delle aziende in Europa occidentale ha riscontrato ritardi nei pagamenti. La difficoltà di accesso ai finanziamenti bancari sta modificando le abitudini di pagamento tra le imprese. Lo studio evidenzia come questa situazione stia portando a un cambiamento strutturale nel modo in cui le aziende gestiscono i pagamenti tra loro. La rilevazione è stata condotta in diversi paesi della regione e include dati aggiornati fino a maggio 2026.

- AMSTERDAM, May 20, 2026 PRNewswire -- Restricted access to bank finance in Western Europe is driving a structural shift in B2B payment behaviour. More companies are relying on trade credit to finance sales, lifting its share to 52% of all B2B transactions. As a result, suppliers are absorbing higher payment risk as payment behaviour weakens, according to the 2026 Atradius Payment Practices Barometer published today. Silvia Ungaro, Senior Advisor on B2B Payment Trends at Atradius, states: "Reduced access to bank finance is compelling companies to explore alternative funding, particularly trade credit. This shift, however, is happening at a time when liquidity is already under pressure, chiefly due to overdue payments locking up working capital. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Nearly four in five companies in Western Europe faced with late payments, Atradius survey finds

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Overdose causes deaths, quarantines in New Mexico | West Coast Wrap

Sullo stesso argomento

New Survey from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Finds AI Adoption Remains High, Yet Value May Lag Without Modernization and Workflow IntegrationCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE A critical AI success gap is emerging for organizations, with 30% surveyed seeing an impact on new revenue...

PharmaResearch Completes Five-Market Western Europe Roadshow for REJURANCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Strong industry interest across Benelux, the UK and Switzerland supports REJURAN’s phased expansion across...

Nearly four in five western european companies face late paymentsAMSTERDAM, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restricted access to bank finance in Western Europe is driving a structural shift in B2B payment behaviour. More companies are relying on trade credit to ... msn.com