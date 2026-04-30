new survey from harvard business review analytic services finds ai adoption remains high yet value may lag without modernization and workflow integration

Un nuovo sondaggio condotto da Harvard Business Review Analytic Services rivela che molte aziende continuano a adottare l'intelligenza artificiale, anche se il suo valore effettivo potrebbe essere limitato senza processi di modernizzazione e integrazione nel flusso di lavoro. Secondo lo studio, il 30% delle organizzazioni ha riscontrato un impatto sui ricavi derivante dall'uso dell’AI, evidenziando un divario tra implementazione e risultati concreti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE A critical AI success gap is emerging for organizations, with 30% surveyed seeing an impact on new revenue streams. ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — Most organizations have moved beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence, but few are realizing its full value. New research from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, sponsored by Appian, finds that while 59% of organizations (who are moving forward with AI to some extent) have AI in production, the majority are currently focused on incremental gains that prioritize efficiency and productivity over top-line growth. Notably, AI has the strongest impact in bolstering productivity, not enabling growth.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Joe Fuller on AI and Rethinking Work

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New Survey from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services Finds AI Adoption Remains High, Yet Value May Lag Without Modernisation and Workflow IntegrationA critical AI success gap is emerging for organisations, with 30% surveyed seeing an impact on new revenue streams. manilatimes.net

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