MOVA Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No1 Globally by Sales Volume of AI Binocular Robotic Lawn Mowers

MOVA è stata riconosciuta da Frost & Sullivan come il leader mondiale in termini di vendite di tosaerba robotizzati con binocolo dotati di intelligenza artificiale. La serie ViAX, alimentata da tecnologia di visione duale, permette di evitare ostacoli in modo più preciso e di adattare la mappatura del giardino durante il taglio. Questi tosaerba sono progettati per garantire una rasatura più affidabile, anche in ambienti domestici complessi. Il riconoscimento si basa sui dati di vendita a livello globale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Powered by AI dual-vision technology, MOVA ViAX Series delivers smarter obstacle avoidance, adaptive mapping, and more reliable mowing in real-world yards. BERLIN, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — MOVA has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No.1 globally by sales volume of AI binocular robotic lawn mowers for the period from April 2025 to March 2026, marking a major milestone for the company in the fast-evolving smart outdoor category. The recognition underscores MOVA’s leadership in a rising segment of robotic lawn care and signals growing global acceptance of AI dual-vision technology as a meaningful technology path for residential mowing. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - MOVA Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as No.1 Globally by Sales Volume of AI Binocular Robotic Lawn Mowers

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Sullo stesso argomento

Segway Navimow robotic lawn mowers set new benchmark in lawn protection with Market-First TÜV Rheinland Lawn Care CertificationCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Segway Navimow X420 and i206 AWD models achieve the perfect balance between terrain capability and lawn...

Siteimprove Announces 2026 Global Accessibility Customer Award Winners Recognized for Accessibility Advocacy, AI Innovations, and Measurable ImpactCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Accessibility leaders recognized include Barclays, Shell, Harvard University, Bang & Olufsen, BlackRock,...