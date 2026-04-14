Segway Navimow ha annunciato la certificazione TÜV Rheinland per due modelli di robot tagliaerba, il X420 e l’i206 AWD. Questi dispositivi sono stati valutati per le loro prestazioni nel proteggere il prato e affrontare diversi tipi di terreno. La certificazione rappresenta il primo riconoscimento ufficiale nel settore per questa tipologia di prodotti, che si distingue per la capacità di ridurre l’impatto sul prato durante le operazioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Segway Navimow X420 and i206 AWD models achieve the perfect balance between terrain capability and lawn protection: The TÜV Rheinland – certified Minimal Lawn Impact Performance. BERLIN, April 14, 2026 PRNewswire — Segway Navimow, the pioneer in lawn care technology, has successfully subjected its X420 and i206 AWD robotic lawn mower models to rigorous testing by TÜV Rheinland. Both devices are the first and only to receive the coveted Lawn Care certification. This certification officially confirms that Navimow robotic lawn mowers deliver “Minimal Lawn Impact Performance,” setting a new industry benchmark for ultimate lawn protection.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Segway Navimow robotic lawn mowers set new benchmark in lawn protection with Market-First TÜV Rheinland Lawn Care Certification

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Segway Navimow i205 AWD Robot Tagliaerba Senza Filo Perimetrale - Kit con Garage S, Trazione Integrale per Pendii del 45%, EFLS NRTK + Visione, Non è Necessaria un'antenna RTK (Spedito separatamente) #AMAZON A soli 899,00€ invece di 1. - facebook.com facebook