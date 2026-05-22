Hisense ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo modello UR8, dotato di tecnologia RGB MiniLED di ultima generazione. Il televisore promette di offrire colori più naturali e realistici rispetto ai modelli precedenti. La presentazione è avvenuta a Qingdao, in Cina, il 22 maggio 2026. La produzione di questo dispositivo mira a rendere più accessibile questa tecnologia avanzata alle famiglie. L'azienda ha comunicato che il nuovo modello sarà disponibile presso rivenditori selezionati e online nei prossimi mesi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE QINGDAO, China, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today introduced the UR8, an accessible RGB MiniLED TV series designed to bring next-generation display technology, natural and real color, immersive entertainment, and advanced gaming performance to more consumers worldwide. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to push the industry toward a new pinnacle of display technology through its latest RGB MiniLED TVs. Powered by Chromagic Technology — Hisense’s proprietary optical architecture integrating a self-developed Chromagic RGB Chip, advanced Optical Design, and Color Management System — the UR8 delivers more natural and lifelike colors, covering up to 100% of the BT. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hisense Introduces UR8 with Natural and Real Color, Bringing Next-Generation RGB MiniLED Technology to More Homes

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Hisense Introduces UR8 with Natural and Real Color, Bringing Next-Generation RGB MiniLED Technology to More HomesHisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today introduced the UR8, an accessible RGB MiniLED TV series designed to bring next-generation display technology, natural ... adnkronos.com

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