Hisense Introduces UR8 with Natural and Real Color Bringing Next-Generation RGB MiniLED Technology to More Homes
Hisense ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo modello UR8, dotato di tecnologia RGB MiniLED di ultima generazione. Il televisore promette di offrire colori più naturali e realistici rispetto ai modelli precedenti. La presentazione è avvenuta a Qingdao, in Cina, il 22 maggio 2026. La produzione di questo dispositivo mira a rendere più accessibile questa tecnologia avanzata alle famiglie. L'azienda ha comunicato che il nuovo modello sarà disponibile presso rivenditori selezionati e online nei prossimi mesi.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE QINGDAO, China, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today introduced the UR8, an accessible RGB MiniLED TV series designed to bring next-generation display technology, natural and real color, immersive entertainment, and advanced gaming performance to more consumers worldwide. As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to push the industry toward a new pinnacle of display technology through its latest RGB MiniLED TVs. Powered by Chromagic Technology — Hisense’s proprietary optical architecture integrating a self-developed Chromagic RGB Chip, advanced Optical Design, and Color Management System — the UR8 delivers more natural and lifelike colors, covering up to 100% of the BT. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Hisense Adds A New Color To RGB TV Screens
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Hisense Introduces UR8 with Natural and Real Color, Bringing Next-Generation RGB MiniLED Technology to More HomesHisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today introduced the UR8, an accessible RGB MiniLED TV series designed to bring next-generation display technology, natural ... adnkronos.com
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