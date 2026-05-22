Il Costa Rica ha intensificato le sue iniziative di promozione degli investimenti in Europa, concentrandosi su settori come l'agritech, i servizi globali e le infrastrutture turistiche. La strategia mira a rafforzare i rapporti con aziende e investitori europei, presentando opportunità di collaborazione e sviluppo nei vari settori economici. Le attività di promozione coinvolgono incontri, presentazioni e partecipazioni a eventi internazionali, con l’obiettivo di attrarre nuovi capitali nel paese. La comunicazione ufficiale è stata diffusa attraverso un comunicato stampa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — As companies worldwide continued reshaping supply chains and evaluating new locations for expansion, the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) concluded a strategic investment promotion mission in Portugal and Spain aimed at positioning Costa Rica as a competitive platform for high-value operations in agritech, global services and tourism infrastructure. The European agenda, led by PROCOMER CEO, Laura López Salazar, focused on strengthening relationships with international companies and investors while diversifying both the sectors and origins of foreign direct investment flowing into Costa Rica. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Costa Rica Strengthened Investment Promotion Efforts in Europe Across Agritech, Global Services and Tourism Infrastructure

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

252 Hectares of Pure Investment Potential in Costa Rica

Sullo stesso argomento

Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I, and co-investment initiatives, reach final close surpassing in aggregate EUR 1bn of total AuM, the most successful debut mid-market infrastructure funds since 2023COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vesper Next Generation Infrastructure Fund I has successfully...

Costa Rica Brings Together Country Brand Leaders at CIMAP 2026 Pre-Forum, Showcasing Global Leadership in SustainabilityCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Costa Rica reaffirmed its position as a global...

Costa Rica Strengthened Investment Promotion Efforts in Europe Across Agritech, Global Services and Tourism InfrastructureAs companies worldwide continued reshaping supply chains and evaluating new locations for expansion, the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) concluded a strategic investment p ... adnkronos.com

Promotora de Comercio Exterior de Costa Rica (PROCOMER): Costa Rica Strengthened Investment Promotion Efforts in Europe Across Agritech, Global Services and Tourism InfrastructureTrade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) carried out a strategic investment agenda in Portugal and Spain focused on high-value sectors.The mission included participation ... finanznachrichten.de