Il 22 maggio 2026, durante la 79ª Assemblea mondiale della sanità, è stata approvata all’unanimità una risoluzione dedicata alla promozione dell’equità sanitaria per le persone affette da emofilia e altri disturbi della coagulazione. La decisione è stata presa senza voti contrari e riguarda un impegno globale volto a migliorare l’accesso alle cure e la qualità della vita di chi vive con queste condizioni. La risoluzione si inserisce in un contesto di iniziative internazionali per la salute pubblica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MONTREAL, May 22, 2026 PRNewswire — On May 22, 2026, the 79th World Health Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Global Action to Advance Health Equity for People with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders. This is a historic development for our community and will help increase diagnosis rates and improve treatment and care for people with inherited bleeding disorders around the world. A World Health Assembly Resolution is an official policy document adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) Member States to set global health priorities and policies, guide national health strategies and request specific actions from the Member States and the WHO Secretariat. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 79th World Health Assembly adopts resolution on hemophilia and other bleeding disorders

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Fighting for Global Brain Injury Recognition within the World Health Organization (with Paul Dubetz)

Sullo stesso argomento

Festa della mamma a Cinecittà World, Roma World e Luneur ParkIn occasione della Festa della Mamma, i parchi divertimento Cinecittà World, Roma World e Luneur Park, propongono un calendario di iniziative pensate...

Cinecittà World 2026: tra scivoli Aqua World, K-Pop e calcio? Domande chiave Come cambierà l'offerta acquatica con il nuovo progetto Aqua World? Chi parteciperà agli eventi dedicati al Bud Spencer Tribute?...

79th World Health Assembly adopts resolution on hemophilia and other bleeding disordersOn May 22, 2026, the 79th World Health Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Global Action to Advance Health Equity for People with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders. This is a historic d ... adnkronos.com

79th World Health Assembly: May 21 UpdateCountries support development of a post-2030 strategy to end tuberculosisThe Assembly, today, endorsed a decision requesting the Director-General to ... miragenews.com