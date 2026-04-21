Due aziende tedesche hanno annunciato lo sviluppo di una nuova soluzione adesiva per display automobilistici. La colla, progettata per essere facilmente rimovibile, punta a migliorare l’efficienza delle risposte automatizzate durante l’installazione e la sostituzione dei componenti. La presentazione ufficiale è avvenuta in una conferenza stampa il 21 aprile 2026, in cui sono stati forniti dettagli sulle caratteristiche tecniche e sui benefici legati all’utilizzo di questa tecnologia.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NORDERSTEDT and BABENHAUSEN, Germany, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, and technology company AUMOVIO, a spin-off of Continental’s Automotive business unit, will work more closely together going forward. Together, the partners are introducing a new solution for the mechanical integration of automotive displays. In automotive display manufacturing, adhesive solutions are the primary technology used to meet growing demand for sleek and ultra-thin frames. In cooperation with AUMOVIO, tesa is now taking the next step.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Automated and resource-efficient: tesa and AUMOVIO develop debondable adhesive solution for automotive displays

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