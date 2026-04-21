Automated and resource-efficient | tesa and AUMOVIO develop debondable adhesive solution for automotive displays
Due aziende tedesche hanno annunciato lo sviluppo di una nuova soluzione adesiva per display automobilistici. La colla, progettata per essere facilmente rimovibile, punta a migliorare l’efficienza delle risposte automatizzate durante l’installazione e la sostituzione dei componenti. La presentazione ufficiale è avvenuta in una conferenza stampa il 21 aprile 2026, in cui sono stati forniti dettagli sulle caratteristiche tecniche e sui benefici legati all’utilizzo di questa tecnologia.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NORDERSTEDT and BABENHAUSEN, Germany, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — tesa, an international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, and technology company AUMOVIO, a spin-off of Continental’s Automotive business unit, will work more closely together going forward. Together, the partners are introducing a new solution for the mechanical integration of automotive displays. In automotive display manufacturing, adhesive solutions are the primary technology used to meet growing demand for sleek and ultra-thin frames. In cooperation with AUMOVIO, tesa is now taking the next step.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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