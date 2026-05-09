ACROBiosystems ha annunciato un aggiornamento importante alla sua soluzione di licenza globale per le linee cellulari funzionali HEK293. L'azienda ha comunicato questa novità tramite un comunicato stampa datato 9 maggio 2026, proveniente da Basilea, in Svizzera. La nuova versione mira a semplificare le procedure di conformità, con l'obiettivo di accelerare le attività di ricerca e sviluppo nel settore biotecnologico e farmaceutico.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BASEL, Switzerland, May 9, 2026 PRNewswire — ACROBiosystems announced a major upgrade to its global license solution for HEK293 functional cell lines. Centered on customer value and empowering global biopharmaceutical innovation, the upgrade simplifies compliance workflows to support efficient drug discovery and development. As essential tools for innovative drug R&D, functional cell lines need clear, accessible usage authorization to keep projects on track. The updated policy expands authorized scope and eliminates redundant review steps. Across global markets, it establishes a unified compliant...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - ACROBiosystems Launches Global License Solution Upgrade for HEK293 Functional Cell Lines, Streamlining Compliance to Accelerate Biopharmaceutical R&D

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