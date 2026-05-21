Seegene Launches Allplex™ MDRO Assay Under IVDR | Expanding AMR Testing Portfolio in Europe

Seegene ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo test Allplex™ MDRO Assay, che ora è disponibile in Europa grazie alla conformità con il regolamento IVDR. Questo nuovo prodotto fa parte della gamma di strumenti per l’identificazione di microrganismi resistenti agli antibiotici. La società sudcoreana ha ottenuto l’approvazione necessaria per commercializzare il test nel mercato europeo, ampliando così la propria offerta di soluzioni diagnostiche per il monitoraggio delle resistenze antimicrobiche. La notizia è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 21 maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SEOUL, South Korea, May 21, 2026 PRNewswire — Seegene, a global molecular diagnostics company, announced the European launch of its new antimicrobial resistance (AMR) testing product, Allplex™ MDRO Assay, which is CE marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). The assay is designed to support the detection of multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) associated with healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). The assay is designed to identify key multidrug-resistant pathogens and associated resistance genes in a single run, enabling rapid simultaneous detection across a broader range of MDRO targets. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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