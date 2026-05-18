Geotab ha presentato nuove famiglie di prodotti dedicate alle flotte europee durante l'evento Connect Europe a Barcellona. Sono stati introdotti i dispositivi GO e i tracker GO Anywhere, progettati per fornire informazioni su veicoli e altri asset, coprendo tutto il ciclo di utilizzo. La società ha annunciato che queste soluzioni sono destinate a migliorare il monitoraggio e la gestione delle flotte, offrendo strumenti avanzati di analisi e tracciamento per operatori e aziende del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE From the vehicle to the worksite, new GO devices and GO Anywhere asset trackers give European fleet operators intelligence across every asset they own BARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today at Geotab Connect Europe™ 2026 announced the European launch of the GO® Device Family and the GO Anywhere™ asset tracker family. European diesel prices have risen more than 30% since January 2026, reaching more than €2 per litre in some places. At the same time equipment theft costs the European construction and rental sectors an estimated €1. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect Europe

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Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect EuropeFrom the vehicle to the worksite, new GO devices and GO Anywhere asset trackers give European fleet operators intelligence across every asset they own ... adnkronos.com

Geotab Inc.: Geotab launches new product families for European fleets at Connect EuropeFrom the vehicle to the worksite, new GO devices and GO Anywhere asset trackers give European fleet operators intelligence across every asset they ownBARCELONA, Spain, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ ... finanznachrichten.de