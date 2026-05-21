Rendeavour è stata scelta come primo partner di attuazione dell'Area di libero scambio continentale africana per lo sviluppo industriale e le infrastrutture commerciali. La decisione è stata annunciata a Lomé, in Togo, il 21 maggio 2026, durante un evento ufficiale. La partnership prevede il supporto alle iniziative di promozione dell’industrializzazione e della creazione di reti logistiche nel continente africano. Nessun dettaglio sui termini contrattuali o sui progetti specifici è stato comunicato.

With a combined GDP of more than USD 3.4 trillion, AfCFTA is projected to unlock an additional USD 450 billion in income across the continent by 2035. Yet intra-African trade still accounts for only 14% of Africa’s total trade, highlighting the need for infrastructure that enables manufacturing, logistics and cross-border commerce at scale. “Africa is not only the fastest growing region in the world; with time it will also become one of the safest and most reliable destinations for investment,” said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour. “As the first private sector implementation partner of AfCFTA, Rendeavour’s cities are recognised for their infrastructure and operating environments where investment, manufacturing and trade can thrive. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Rendeavour becomes the African Continental Free Trade Area’s inaugural implementation partner for African industrialisation and trade infrastructure

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