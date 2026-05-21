Questa mattina, il giornalista di Il Fatto Quotidiano e un deputato del Movimento 5 Stelle sono stati tra i primi a sbarcare all'aeroporto di Fiumicino dopo essere stati deportati dall'Israele. Entrambi erano a bordo della Flotilla Sumud, una flottiglia internazionale che cercava di raggiungere la Striscia di Gaza. Oltre a loro, altre 430 persone sono state rimpatriate nello stesso momento. Durante l'evacuazione, alcuni testimoni hanno riferito di aver sentito urla e di aver subito violenze.

The first to arrive at Fiumicino this morning were Il Fatto Quotidiano correspondent Alessandro Mantovani and Five Star Movement MP Dario Carotenuto, both aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla when they were deported from Israel along with 430 other activists. During the night they stopped in Athens, where, thanks to a phone provided by the Italian embassy, Mantovani was able to reach his family and the Il Fatto editorial team — and begin recounting what had happened, from the first moments of the boarding of the Kasr-I Sadabad, the vessel he shared with Carotenuto, through to their return. His account confirms not only the brutality of the... 🔗 Leggi su Ilfattoquotidiano.it

© Ilfattoquotidiano.it - Flotilla, Mantovani: “They Beat Us, We Heard Screams — Then Came the Handcuffs and Shackles”

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Flotilla, Mantovani: Portati al Ben Gurion con le manette e le catene. Israele protetto

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Flotilla, Carotenuto e Mantovani arrivati in Italia: «Picchiati e legati»Il deputato del M5s Dario Carotenuto e il giornalista del Fatto Quotidiano Alessandro Mantovani, che erano a bordo di una delle navi della Global...

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