Dopo essere stati deportati in Israele con altri 430 membri della flottiglia Global Sumud, i giornalisti di Il Fatto Quotidiano e un parlamentare del Movimento 5 Stelle hanno raccontato un’esperienza difficile. Hanno descritto violenze, torture e abusi sessuali avvenuti durante la detenzione, che coinvolgono anche persone anziane. Le testimonianze sono state rilasciate al rientro all’aeroporto di Roma Fiumicino, evidenziando le condizioni critiche vissute durante il trasferimento.

The account given by Il Fatto Quotidiano journalist Alessandro Mantovani and Five Star Movement MP Dario Carotenuto, who have just landed at Rome Fiumicino airport after being deported to Israel along with 430 other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, is nothing short of harrowing. “There was even a panic room,” recounts the Five Star MP, visibly shaken, showing the red wristband with the registration number assigned to those detained. “Inside, three people were savagely beating us while saying ‘Welcome to Israel.’ Around 20 or 30 people were left with probable fractures, five with head injuries, there were some acts of sexual violence, and even elderly people in their seventies were tortured. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfattoquotidiano.it

© Ilfattoquotidiano.it - A Panic Room, Three People Beating Us. Fractures, Sexual Abuse, Elderly People Tortured”: The Account of Five Star MP Carotenuto and Il Fatto Journalist Mantovani

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#ugdp @Dario5S ho mostrato il passaporto diplomatico poco prima di entrare nella panic room ma non c'è stata nessuna reazione, anzi mi hanno spogliato per farmi stare al freddo. Servono i fatti, le sanzioni, tutto il mondo sanzioni #Israele sennò questi non s x.com