Valona Intelligence è stata inserita nel Magic Quadrant™ 2026 di Gartner come leader nel settore delle piattaforme di intelligence competitiva e di mercato. La società ha ricevuto questa posizione nella prima edizione del report pubblicato il 20 maggio 2026. Il documento analizza le aziende che offrono soluzioni di analisi e raccolta dati per le attività di intelligence di mercato. La classifica si basa su valutazioni di capacità di esecuzione e completezza di visione delle aziende coinvolte.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HELSINKI, May 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Valona Intelligence today announced it has been named as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence (CMI) Platforms. Gartner evaluates vendors based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Valona believes the Leader positioning reflects Valona’s two-decade commitment to providing decision-ready intelligence, combining AI-powered real-time market monitoring, deep industry specialization, and human analyst expertise into a single platform built for the world’s most complex organizations. “You cannot shortcut 20 years. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Valona Intelligence Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms

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Valona Intelligence Named as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence PlatformsValona Intelligence today announced it has been named as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Competitive and Market Intelligence (CMI) Platforms. adnkronos.com

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