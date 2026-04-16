Un'azienda specializzata in soluzioni di gestione del trasporto è stata inclusa come uno dei principali attori di nicchia nel Quadrante Magico di Gartner per il 2026. Inoltre, è stata riconosciuta nelle Capabilities Critiche per i Sistemi di Gestione del Trasporto. La società ha annunciato questa presenza attraverso un comunicato stampa in data 16 aprile 2026, mentre si trova ad Amsterdam.

We believe, this approach to deeply embed AI in workflows and help drive outcomes, across the enterprise has helped Shipsy grow faster than other vendors expanding its average contract value as well as its ARR in the last three years.Today Shipsy counts 9 Fortune 500 companies as customers, as well as 18 category leaders across retail and eCommerce, food and beverage and others. Shipsy’s growing presence in Europe with local teams has helped it deepen its relationships with enterprise clients, offering a closer, more localized outcome-first engagement model.. “Logistics has long run on systems that show you what went wrong after the fact....🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Shipsy Named a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and recognized in Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems

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Shipsy Named a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and recognized in Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management SystemsShipsy, a leading provider of end-to-end AI-native solutions for logistics, today announced its recognition as a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems ... adnkronos.com