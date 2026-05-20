Durante il mese dedicato alla salute mentale, un'importante organizzazione ha annunciato che la versione aggiornata del suo strumento per valutare lo stress legato al cancro è ora accessibile gratuitamente in oltre 70 lingue. Questo strumento, chiamato Distress Thermometer, è stato aggiornato e reso disponibile online, con l’obiettivo di supportare pazienti e operatori sanitari in tutto il mondo. La stessa organizzazione ha ribadito il suo impegno nel fornire risorse per affrontare le difficoltà psicologiche legate alla malattia.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The latest version of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s Distress Thermometer and Problem List is available for free in more than 70 languages. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 20, 2026 PRNewswire — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)—an alliance of leading cancer centers—announces that the latest version of the NCCN Distress Thermometer and Problem List, a rapid validated screening tool (0-10 scale) is available in more than 70 languages to identify and address patient distress. Cancer care providers can quickly and effectively screen patients for mental, physical, social, or spiritual concerns that may make it harder to cope with having cancer, its symptoms, or its treatment using this one-page tool. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - NCCN Affirms Commitment to Cancer-Related Distress Resources Worldwide During Mental Health Awareness Month

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National Comprehensive Cancer Network: NCCN Affirms Commitment to Cancer-Related Distress Resources Worldwide During Mental Health Awareness MonthThe latest version of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Distress Thermometer and Problem List is available for free in more than 70 languages.PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ ... finanznachrichten.de

NCCN Affirms Commitment to Cancer-Related Distress Resources Worldwide During Mental Health Awareness MonthThe latest version of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Distress Thermometer and Problem List is available for free in more than 70 languages. adnkronos.com