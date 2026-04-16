In una cerimonia ufficiale, due aziende hanno firmato l’impegno di investimento per la costruzione di una nuova fabbrica di batterie. La cerimonia si è svolta con la partecipazione del presidente del paese. La firma rappresenta un passo importante per il progetto, che coinvolge le aziende e le autorità locali. La data dell’evento è il 16 aprile 2026 e si è tenuta a Beijing.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — The President of Navarre, María Chivite Navascués, met this Wednesday with representatives of the Chinese energy storage company Hithium, within the framework of the working trip of the Navarrese delegation to China that is taking place these days. During the meeting with the Founder and Chairman of Hithium, Jeff Wu, and in the presence of the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, an agreement was signed between the regional government and the Chinese company to advance in “the development, construction and operation” of the future gigafactory of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and cell.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Navarre and Hithium sign the investment commitment for their battery plant in a ceremony together with President Sánchez

Notizie correlate

Philippine Vice President Duterte to run for president in 2028 electionsMANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will run for the presidency in the country’s 2028 elections, she told a press...

France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defencePARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - France and Bahrain have signed a bilateral deal on defence which includes strategic information sharing, the office of...