Durante il Congresso EAS 2026, l’azienda ha presentato nuove innovazioni cliniche nel campo del riallineamento mandibolare. L’evento si svolge in Europa e mira a mettere in evidenza le recenti tecnologie sviluppate dall’azienda nel settore odontoiatrico. La partecipazione rafforza la presenza dell’azienda nel mercato europeo e permette di mostrare i propri progressi nel trattamento delle problematiche mandibolari. La conferenza si svolge a Bruxelles e si concentra sulle novità più recenti nel settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BRUSSELS, May 3, 2026 PRNewswire — Smartee Denti-Technology, a global innovator in clear aligner solutions, presented its latest clinical developments and detailed its European localization strategy at the 7th Congress of the European Aligner Society (EAS). Held from April 16 to 18, at the SQUARE – Brussels Convention Centre, the congress marked the society’s 10th anniversary and brought together over 1,000 participants from 65 countries under the theme “Aligner Next Generation”. The three-day event focused on advances in aligner science, clinical innovation, and digital workflows, emphasizing the integration of AI-driven treatment planning, 3D printing, and patient-specific biomechanics into modern orthodontic practice.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Smartee Showcases Clinical Innovations in Mandibular Repositioning and Strengthens European Presence at EAS Congress 2026

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NABA, NUOVA ACCADEMIA DI BELLE ARTI EXPANDS IN LONDON AND STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN THE UK MARKET WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF DIEGO MATTIOLOCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NABA, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, announces the appointment of...

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Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Showcases Clinical Innovations in Mandibular Repositioning and Strengthens European Presence at EAS Congress 2026Technology, a global innovator in clear aligner solutions, presented its latest clinical developments and detailed its European localization ... finanznachrichten.de

Smartee Strengthens Clinical Engagement in the DACH Region with First GS Summit in Cologne and Presence at TPAO CongressCOLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology hosted its first GS-focused clinical summit in Cologne on November 27, deepening its collaboration with orthodontists across ... adnkronos.com