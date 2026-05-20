Il 20 maggio 2026, Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE), azienda specializzata in soluzioni di accumulo energetico e finanziata da CATL, ha completato con successo la messa in servizio di un impianto di storage energetico in Belgio. Il progetto ha una capacità di 1,725 megawatt e una potenza di 4,07 megawattora, destinato al settore commerciale e industriale. L'impianto è stato ufficialmente operativo e funzionante, secondo quanto comunicato dall'azienda.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BRUSSELS, May 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE), a global provider of integrated energy storage solutions invested by CATL, has successfully completed the commissioning of a 1.725MW4.07MWh commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage project in Belgium. Located in a local industrial park, the project adopts CNTE’s containerized energy storage system STAR-T, powered by CATL battery cells, delivering reliable and efficient energy management for industrial applications. As energy prices and grid pressure continue to challenge European industries, the Belgium ESS project is designed to help the customer improve operational efficiency through peak shaving, energy trading, and optimized energy collaboration strategies. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CNTE Successfully Commissions 1.725MW/4.07MWh C&I Energy Storage Project in Belgium

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