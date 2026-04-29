h55 successfully completes system safety function verification testing of integrated energy storage system

Un'azienda svizzera ha annunciato di aver portato a termine con successo i test di verifica delle funzioni di sicurezza di un sistema di accumulo energetico integrato. I test sono stati effettuati presso le proprie strutture tra aprile e fine mese, confermando che il sistema rispetta le normative di sicurezza previste. L'obiettivo dell'azienda è di garantire l'affidabilità del prodotto prima della sua eventuale commercializzazione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SION, Switzerland, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — H55 today announced the successful completion of its System Safety Function Verification Testing, marking a key milestone in the validation of its integrated Energy Storage System (ESS) and its progress toward certification. In the final stages toward certification, H55 successfully validated its Energy Storage System (ESS) in a fully integrated configuration, bringing together all critical subsystems into a complete and operational architecture. The test setup included Battery Modules (BMs), Battery Management Units (BMUs), Energy Flow Counter (EFC), Protection and Power Distribution Unit (PPDU) and the Charge Control Unit (CCU).🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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