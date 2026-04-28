SINEXCEL ha fornito dodici sistemi di conversione di potenza da 1725 kW ciascuno per il più grande progetto di accumulo energetico in un parco eolico in Lettonia. L’azienda, riconosciuta come produttrice di inverter di livello 1 secondo BloombergNEF nel 2026, ha consegnato i sistemi di conversione di potenza necessari per l’iniziativa. La consegna si inserisce in un progetto volto a migliorare la capacità di stoccaggio di energia rinnovabile nel paese.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE T?RGALE, Latvia, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — SINEXCEL, a BloombergNEF 2026 Tier 1 Power Inverter Manufacturer, has supplied twelve 1725kW Power Conversion Systems (PCS) for Latvia’s largest wind farm energy storage project. The 20.64MWh battery energy storage system, co-located with the T?rgale wind farm, has now successfully commenced commercial operations. Designed to participate in the local frequency balancing market, the facility is the first station in the Baltic region to have qualified for all frequency regulation services — marking a landmark milestone for grid stability and renewable integration across the Baltics.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SINEXCEL Powers Latvia’s Largest Wind Farm Energy Storage Project with Advanced 1725kW PCS

Notizie correlate

Infortrend Recognized in CRN’s Storage 100 as One of The 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors for 2026COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TAIPEI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Infortrend Technology, Inc.

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