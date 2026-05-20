Il 19 maggio 2026, durante la fiera di elettronica in Polonia, un'azienda ha ricevuto un premio per l’innovazione. La vittoria è stata assegnata per una soluzione solare integrata pensata per i balconi, che combina tecnologia intelligente e sostenibilità. L’azienda ha presentato un sistema che permette di sfruttare l’energia solare direttamente nelle abitazioni, integrandosi con l’arredo esterno. La premiazione si è svolta nell’ambito di un evento dedicato alle novità tecnologiche del settore elettronico.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE WARSAW, Poland, May 20, 2026 PRNewswire — On May 19, 2026, BLUETTI showcased its one-stop energy solutions portfolio, spanning portable power stations, residential energy storage, and C&I energy storage solutions, at Electronics Show 2026 in Warsaw, one of the most influential consumer electronics and technology trade shows in Central and Eastern Europe. BLUETTI Balco Series (Balco 260, Balco 500, and Balco Transfer Hub) received the Innovation Award at the event. This award recognizes innovative technologies and solutions with breakthrough potential in the industry. It’s the first time BLUETTI has showcased the Balco Series offline to the local public, generating strong interest among local users, distributors, and industry professionals. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - BLUETTI Wins Innovation Award at Poland Electronics Show 2026 for Its Smart Integrated Balcony Solar Solution

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