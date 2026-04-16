Un'azienda nel settore biotech ha annunciato la nomina di un nuovo membro nel proprio consiglio di amministrazione. La persona scelta ha ricoperto ruoli di vertice in una società di biotecnologie, occupandosi di finanza e gestione, e porta con sé un'esperienza pluriennale nel settore. La nomina si inserisce nell'obiettivo dell'azienda di rafforzare la propria struttura di governance in vista di una fase di crescita.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Former Bio-Rad EVP & CFO brings deep sector, financial, and governance experience to support Araceli’s next phase of growth PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Araceli Biosciences today announced the appointment of Christine A. Tsingos to its Board of Directors, adding a seasoned public company executive with extensive experience in financial leadership, governance, and strategic growth. Tsingos brings more than 30 years of executive and board experience across financial strategy, capital planning, investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and information technology. “Christine brings deep financial, governance, and strategic leadership to Araceli at an important point in the company’s growth,” said Bill Cortelyou, Chairman of the Board of Araceli Biosciences.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Araceli Biosciences Appoints Christine Tsingos to Board of Directors

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