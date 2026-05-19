Una nuova piattaforma chiamata OmicsHQ™ è stata lanciata da Rancho BioSciences. La piattaforma raccoglie dati multi-omics provenienti da diverse fonti scientifiche, offrendo set di dati già pre-elaborati e standardizzati. Lo scopo è facilitare la ricerca e lo sviluppo di farmaci, oltre a supportare progetti basati sull'intelligenza artificiale. OmicsHQ si propone come uno strumento completo e curato, pensato per accelerare i processi di scoperta e innovazione nel settore biotecnologico.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE OmicsHQ brings together comprehensive, expertly curated, standardized multi-omics datasets from across the scientific ecosystem, complete with pre-processed datasets ready to accelerate research, drug-discovery, and AI-driven innovation. SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — Today Rancho BioSciences, the premier tech-enabled data science partner for biopharma, announced the launch of OmicsHQTM, a unified catalog of expertly curated, standardized multi-omics datasets designed for immediate use in research, drug discovery, and AIML model development. The company is launching the product at BioIT World Conference & Expo, May 19, 2026, Boston, MA. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Rancho BioSciences Launches OmicsHQ™: a Comprehensive, Curated, Multi-Omics Data Platform Built to Accelerate Drug Discovery

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