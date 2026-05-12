Il 12 maggio 2026, una società di Hong Kong ha annunciato il lancio della serie Maxis, una linea di sedie ergonomiche progettate per utenti alti tra 5’10” e 6’7” e con un peso massimo di 181 kg. La presentazione ufficiale è prevista per il 16 giugno, mentre le prenotazioni anticipati sono aperte dal 13 maggio in tutta l’Unione europea. La serie si distingue per le caratteristiche pensate specificamente alle esigenze di utenti di grandi dimensioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Official launch June 16 — deposit pre-sales open May 13 across the EU HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 PRNewswire — LiberNovo today announced the Maxis Series, a new line of ergonomic chairs built for users 5’10” to 6’7? tall and weights up to 181 kg. Maxis fills a gap in the market: few truly ergonomic seating options exist for taller, larger-framed professionals. Big and tall users have long been pushed into chairs that run too narrow, too short in the backrest, and leave legs dangling off undersized seat pans. Standard ergonomic chairs concentrate pressure on larger users, leading to chronic lower back pain, hip numbness, and fatigue.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - LiberNovo Launches Maxis Series — Purpose-Built for Big & Tall Users

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