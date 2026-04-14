Durante l'Interclean Amsterdam 2026, KEENON Robotics ha presentato le sue tecnologie di pulizia autonoma. L'azienda ha mostrato come le soluzioni di automazione di nuova generazione possano migliorare la gestione delle strutture. Sono stati messi in evidenza sistemi basati su intelligenza sostenibile e collaborazioni tra più robot. La manifestazione si è svolta ad Amsterdam e ha visto la partecipazione di diverse aziende del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 14, 2026 PRNewswire — At Interclean Amsterdam 2026, KEENON Robotics showcased how next-generation automation is reshaping facility management (FM) through Sustainable Intelligence and Multi-Robot Collaboration. As labor shortages, rising operational complexity, and higher expectations around consistency continue to challenge the FM industry, KEENON presented a professional cleaning fleet built for more autonomous, scalable, and efficient operations. AI Patrol Inspection for more responsive cleaning A key highlight was KEENON’s AI Patrol Inspection capability which enables robots to identify common dry and wet debris, automatically switch cleaning modes, and calculate the shortest response path.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - KEENON Robotics Showcased Autonomous Cleaning Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

Robotics 2026: a Lucignano l’Industrial tour e Innovation day di KineggeL’iniziativa rappresenta una full immersion nelle tecnologie più avanzate e nello sviluppo di macchinari d’avanguardia per la robotica e...

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