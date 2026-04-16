Il Metal Industries Research & Development Centre ha annunciato una collaborazione con Dassault Systèmes. L'obiettivo è sviluppare soluzioni innovative nel settore, combinando tecnologie legate all'idrogeno e all'intelligenza artificiale. La partnership coinvolge progetti di ricerca e sviluppo destinati a migliorare processi industriali e prodotti. L'accordo è stato reso pubblico il 16 aprile 2026, con l'intento di favorire avancée tecnologiche nel campo dell'industria metallurgica.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE KAOHSIUNG, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — As global industries accelerate toward the dual goals of AI transformation and net-zero carbon emissions, the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Apr 15th with the global leader in industrial development software, the French company Dassault Systèmes. The agreement was signed by MIRDC Chairwoman Chia-Ru LIU and Sebastien GAUTIER SIMULIA Sales & Marketing VP of Dassault Systèmes, with Ambassador Pei-ChihHAO of the Taipei Representative Office in France in attendance as a witness. This partnership highlights the government’s commitment to Taiwan-France technical cooperation and signals an aggressive move to introduce world-leading AI technologies to bolster domestic industrial R&D.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) Partners with Dassault Systèmes: Hydrogen and AI-Driven for Unbeatable Innovation

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