Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking deal
Una società specializzata in soluzioni di tracciamento ha annunciato un nuovo accordo con un importante attore del settore della logistica connessa. L'intesa mira a potenziare i servizi di monitoraggio degli asset, in un mercato in rapida crescita. La collaborazione si inserisce in una strategia di espansione e innovazione, puntando a migliorare la gestione delle spedizioni e la visibilità in tempo reale dei beni movimentati. Nessuna informazione è stata diffusa sui dettagli dell'accordo o sui nomi delle aziende coinvolte.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Agreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus’ position in one of IoT’s fastest-growing logistics segments BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — Fractus has signed an agreement with a major provider of asset tracking solutions for fleet and cargo applications, strengthening its position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the industrial IoT market. The company behind the agreement is a global player in tracking and monitoring solutions used across logistics and supply chain operations, with a strong footprint in high-value cargo and connected asset visibility. For Fractus, the deal marks an important step deeper into a vertical where reliable wireless performance is essential for real-time monitoring, telematics and large-scale asset intelligence. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking dealAgreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus' position in one of IoT's fastest-growing logistics segments ... adnkronos.com