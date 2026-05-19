Una società specializzata in soluzioni di tracciamento ha annunciato un nuovo accordo con un importante attore del settore della logistica connessa. L'intesa mira a potenziare i servizi di monitoraggio degli asset, in un mercato in rapida crescita. La collaborazione si inserisce in una strategia di espansione e innovazione, puntando a migliorare la gestione delle spedizioni e la visibilità in tempo reale dei beni movimentati. Nessuna informazione è stata diffusa sui dettagli dell'accordo o sui nomi delle aziende coinvolte.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Agreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus’ position in one of IoT’s fastest-growing logistics segments BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — Fractus has signed an agreement with a major provider of asset tracking solutions for fleet and cargo applications, strengthening its position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the industrial IoT market. The company behind the agreement is a global player in tracking and monitoring solutions used across logistics and supply chain operations, with a strong footprint in high-value cargo and connected asset visibility. For Fractus, the deal marks an important step deeper into a vertical where reliable wireless performance is essential for real-time monitoring, telematics and large-scale asset intelligence. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking deal

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Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking dealAgreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus' position in one of IoT's fastest-growing logistics segments ... adnkronos.com